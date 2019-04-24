Pest Control Market Worth $27.5 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, "Pest Control Market by Pest Type (Insects, Rodents, Termites, Wildlife), Control Method (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological), Mode of Application (Sprays, Traps, Baits), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global pest control market is projected to reach USD 27.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.04%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144665518

Insects are the major pest type driving the growth of pest control market during the forecast period.

The insects segment dominated the pest control market due to the high prevalence of insects such as bedbugs, flies, mosquitoes, and wasps. The prevalence of insects is high in all the regions; hence, the demand for pest control for insects is high, globally. According to the World Health Organization, mosquito bites result in the deaths of more than 1 million people, every year; the majority of these deaths are due to malaria. Therefore, pest control is largely carried out to eradicate/kill mosquitoes.

As per the UK Climate Projections 2018 study, the summer temperatures could be 5.40C hotter by 2070. With climate change and rise in temperature, the population of flies is projected to increase by 244% from 2015 to 2080, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This, in turn, is projected to increase the demand for insect pest control in the Europe. Thus, rising temperature is one of the major factors for increased prevalence of insects and thus increasing demand for insect pest control globally.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Pest Control Market "



104 - Tables

55 - Figures

212 - Pages

By application, the residential segment dominated the pest control market in 2018.

The residential segment is projected to exhibit a strong potential for pest control service providers, which is mainly driven by the middle-class population and increased purchasing power parity. The increasing population density, climate change, and growing economic activities can lead to a lack of resources and amenities to avert or reduce pollution risks.

In addition, improper sanitary procedures and inefficient implementation processes for public health hygiene are projected to cause health risks in the residential sector. The residential segment mainly witnesses a surge in demand for pest control services for the containment of cockroaches, bed bugs, mosquitoes, and termites.

Speak to Analyst:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=144665518

Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth in the pest control market by 2025.

The Asia Pacific region is among the fastest-growing regions for pest control. The region's high concentration of urban population and urbanization poses a strong potential for pest control service providers. The effects of climate change and in certain cases, the negligence toward sanitary conditions in urban slums has resulted in multiple disease outbreaks. Improvements in legislation and policies surrounding the requirement of pest control have benefitted pest control service providers in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the region has also been susceptible to many pest-borne disease outbreaks in the last two decades.

From the last quarter of 2015, there has been a significant number of cases related to Zika virus in the region. Zika virus is a mosquito-transmitted Flavivirus and has been detected in several countries in the Asia Pacific region, which include Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. According to a WHO report (October 2016), the Asia Pacific region is highly likely to continue to report new cases and possibly new outbreaks of Zika virus. Thus, with increasing outbreaks of diseases due to insects, the demand for pest control services is projected to increase in the region.

The key service providers in this market include Terminix (US), Ecolab (US), Atalian Servest (France), Truly Nolen (US), Rollins Inc. (US), Rentokil Initial Plc (UK), and Ecolab (US). The pesticide suppliers in the pest control market include Bayer CropScience (Germany), BASF (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan), Adama (Israel), FMC Corporation (US), DowDuPont (US), PelGar International (UK), and Bell Laboratories (US).

Study Coverage

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the pest control market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; and key strategies and recent developments such as new product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations associated with the pest control market.

Browse Adjacent Markets @Agrochemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pest-control-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg