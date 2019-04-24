

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy (DTE) reported first quarter 2019 earnings of $401 million or $2.19 per share, up from $361 million or $2.00 per share in 2018.



Operating earnings for the first quarter 2019 were $374 million or $2.05 per share, compared to operating earnings of $342 million or $1.91 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



DTE Energy reaffirmed 2019 operating earnings per share guidance in a range of $5.97 - $6.33. Analysts expect annual earnings of $6.22 per share.



