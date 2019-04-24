

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $247 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $177 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $204 million or $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $634 million from $666 million last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $204 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.22 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q1): $634 Mln vs. $666 Mln last year.



