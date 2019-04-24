Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Dividend Declaration 24-Apr-2019 / 12:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 24 April 2019 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration This announcement contains price sensitive information. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") has declared a dividend in respect of the first quarter of 1.625 pence per Share, payable on 24 May 2019 to Shareholders on the register at 3 May 2019. The ex-dividend date will be 2 May 2019. For further information, please contact: *Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited* Dave Taylor T: +44 1481 735879 *Notes:* Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 8314 EQS News ID: 802785 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b14fd12a9d67a041cd95eabce5bcab5f&application_id=802785&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2019 07:11 ET (11:11 GMT)