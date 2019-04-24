

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) released earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $745 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $799 million, or $2.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $9.26 billion from $7.54 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $745 Mln. vs. $799 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.56 vs. $2.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.42 -Revenue (Q1): $9.26 Bln vs. $7.54 Bln last year.



