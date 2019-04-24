sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

162,56 Euro		+5,76
+3,67 %
WKN: 851143 ISIN: US3695501086 Ticker-Symbol: GDX 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
167,08
168,58
14:35
167,32
168,90
14:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION162,56+3,67 %