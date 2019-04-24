

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.88 billion, or $3.25 per share. This compares with $1.66 billion, or $2.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $13.47 billion from $12.86 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.88 Bln. vs. $1.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.25 vs. $2.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.86 -Revenue (Q1): $13.47 Bln vs. $12.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.06 - $13.06



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX