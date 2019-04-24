

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $92.65 million, or $2.2 per share. This compares with $88.83 million, or $2.0 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $835.96 million from $785.37 million last year.



Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $92.65 Mln. vs. $88.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.2 vs. $2.0 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q1): $835.96 Mln vs. $785.37 Mln last year.



