

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Wednesday raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2019, due to a discrete tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform as a result of final regulations recently issued by the U.S. Treasury.



For fiscal 2019, the raised its guidance for earnings to a range of $12.06 to $13.06 per share from the prior range of $11.75 to $12.75 per share, reflecting a $0.31 per share discrete tax benefit.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $12.30 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



However, the company said it continues to have confidence in the fundamentals of its diverse end markets, and expectations for 2019 performance are unchanged.



