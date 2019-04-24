

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held near four-month low on Wednesday as the dollar gained ground on the back of strong U.S. housing data released overnight.



Sales of new U.S. single-family homes jumped to a near 11/2-year high in March, boosted by lower mortgage rates and house prices, the Commerce Department said in a report, helping ease concerns of a slowdown in the world's largest economy.



Spot gold was marginally lower at $1,272.12 per ounce, after having hit its lowest level since the end of last year at $1,265.90 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,273.95 an ounce.



The dollar held steady today after rising to a 22-month high in the previous session.



U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product data will be out on Friday, with analysts expecting decent growth despite tepid global demand.



