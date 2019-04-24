Bicycle Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform, announced today that Punit Upadhyaya, Ph.D., Senior Scientist at Bicycle, will present at the 6th Annual Peptides Congress in London. The presentation, entitled "Bicycles as T-cell Modulators: Activation of CD137 Using Multivalent and Tumor-targeted Bicycle Peptides," will take place on Thursday, April 25, at 12:00 BST.

"Our T-cell targeting Bicycles are set apart from other biological approaches because they are fully synthetic and modular, which is designed to enable the rapid creation of molecules with unique drug-like properties," said Nicholas Keen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. "We're looking forward to sharing research showcasing that our multivalent and tumor-targeted bispecific Bicycles robustly activate CD137 positive T-cells in in vivo disease models as well as in patient-derived material."

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint is designed to confer high affinity and selectivity, and the relatively large surface area presented by the molecule allows targets to be drugged that have historically been intractable to non-biological approaches. We have a novel and proprietary phage display screening platform that we use to identify Bicycles in an efficient manner. Our initial internal programs are focused on oncology indications with high unmet medical need. Our lead product candidate, BT1718, is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate being investigated for safety, tolerability and efficacy in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in collaboration with, and fully funded by, the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle was founded in 2009 as a result of innovative science conducted by Sir Greg Winter and Professor Christian Heinis. Sir Greg Winter is a pioneer in monoclonal antibodies; in 2018, he was awarded a Nobel Prize in chemistry for the invention of the technology underpinning our proprietary phage display screening platform that we use to identify Bicycles. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, U.K., with many key functions and members of its leadership team located near the biotech hub of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit BicycleTherapeutics.com, connect with us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter at @Bicycle_tx.

