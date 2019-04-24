IAB Research Investigates GDPR's Impact on the In-Housing Trend Offers Brand Insights on a Movement Going Global

IAB, the national trade association for the digital media and marketing industries, and its Data Center of Excellence, today released a series of in-depth reports comparing the impact of the programmatic in-housing trend within France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. According to the research, programmatic in-housing is prevalent among brands that buy ads programmatically in all five countries-with an average of 86 percent having moved the function completely or partially in-house. The report illuminates how in-housing programmatic is being affected by General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and provides insights for brands that are marketing on a global scale, whether based in Europe, the U.S., or elsewhere.

Looking at the extent of the trend in each European nation in the report:

France 88% either moved the function in-house (43%) or have done so in part (45%)

Germany 89% either moved the function in-house (35%) or have done so in part (54%)

Italy 86% either moved the function in-house (45%) or have done so in part (41%)

Spain 78% either moved the function in-house (32%) or have done so in part (46%)

U.K. 88% either moved the function in-house (48%) or have done so in part (40%)

In addition to survey data, the research also includes interviews with brand leaders from the five countries. Four key directional drivers emerged from those interviews:

GDPR Impact To date, brands have experienced nominal GDPR impact on their businesses

Globalization Brands with worldwide footprints are beginning to coordinate in-house efforts across markets as part of multi-year plans

Brand Destiny Brands emphasized the merits of in-housing as a way to control their own strategic destinies that lead to growth acceleration

Expanding In-Housing Beyond Display Some brands have their sights set on adding search, digital video, or social to in-house capabilities, signifying a long-term commitment to expanding programmatic functions beyond display

Challenges also surfaced:

Cross-Channel Strategy Disconnect One brand expressed concern about developing in-house silos where specific digital advertising channels are planned and executed in isolation (e.g. separate display and search) and across media (e.g. digital and TV)

Internal Resources For the most part, in-house staff for tactical activities such as optimization, placement, and results reporting are in short supply; media agency partners generally fill this gap

"Programmatic advertising has proliferated around the world, and in an era of globalization, it is critical to have an understanding of how the in-housing trend is taking hold in different markets," said Orchid Richardson, Vice President and Managing Director of the IAB Data Center of Excellence.

The European "Programmatic In-Housing: Adoption Rate, Benefits, Depth, and Types of In-House Buying Functions" report series was published with the support of the IAB Data Center of Excellence and Accenture Interactive.

To view the research, visit www.iab.com/insights/2019-european-programmatic-in-housing.

Methodology

The report's quantitative results are based on the Advertiser Perceptions Omnibus Survey fielded in February and March 2019. 1,000 European-based brand representatives participated in the survey. The respondents represent media decision makers across all job titles and 16 major ad categories. All are qualified as involved in making digital, television, mobile, radio, and/or print media decisions. Pre-Meditated Media, LLC authored the study by integrating insights from the Advertiser Perceptions Omnibus Survey, executive interviews, and industry research.

