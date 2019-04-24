sprite-preloader
BODYCOTE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 24

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSTEPHEN HARRIS
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBODYCOTE PLC
b)LEI213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p



GB00B3FLWH99
b)Nature of the transactionEXERCISE OF BODYCOTE INVESTMENT PLAN 2016 AND SALE OF SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£8.581712		135,467 shares exercised and
61,882 shares sold
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-23
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

