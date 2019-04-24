PaymentCloud's Top Executives Come Together to Create a Powerhouse in High-Risk Payment Processing Solutions

LOS ANGELES / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / The executive heads at PaymentCloud, a leading payment processing company adept at securing hard-to-place merchant accounts, are building a brand based on the happiness and success of their merchants. Shawn Silver, CEO, and Chelsie Cooper, South-East Regional President, comprise the go-getting team with a scalable infrastructure and decades of combined experience in the space. The need for a merchant account provider of this sort was born from the swell in high-risk business owners finding it increasingly difficult to receive credit card processing for their company, both retail and e-commerce.

Cooper has been immersed in the industry of hard-to-place merchant account providers since birth. Her father created his own ISO and inadvertently introduced her to the world of payments, instilling in her a drive for success. She sat down to discuss her passion for the space. "I have an internal fire to achieve," explains Cooper. "I had to grind it out and be pretty gritty when it comes to learning the skills and becoming a specialist in this space, and doing the same thing again and again and again to perfect it."

Matching her determination with his own, Silver initiated the partnership and added his expertise in high-risk payments and mitigation to the mix. About creating PaymentCloud, Silver lamented on his eagerness to jump back into the industry. "I was just ready to go back into business and be creative again. I enjoy building things and I enjoy being able to create something at work." From the beginning of his journey in merchant services, Shawn has loved the intensity and challenge of handling high-risk accounts. The strict underwriting, risk reduction and innovative integrations require a heightened attention and allowing for creative problem-solving to thrive.

In their relationship moving forward, Silver divulges that "Our goals are aligned and I'm really looking forward to accomplishing a lot of great things." These two motivated and intelligent individuals complement each other seamlessly. Together, they will continue to accomplish momentous things because of their passion, energy and strategic innovation.

About PaymentCloud

PaymentCloud has the size, scale and technology to differentiate itself from other merchant account providers. With two cross-country locations and almost 40 employees, they facilitate the growth and success of high-risk merchant accounts. On the merchant end, the easy application, transparent steps toward approval and various integration options allow for them to curate the best solutions for their business. While on the partnership side of things, their dedicated division works with over 80 percent of top digital ISOs who utilize their hard-to-place program. A huge part of maintaining success in this arena is due to the seamless submission process through their new online agent dashboard Stratus, which allows efficient boarding and management tools with just the click of a button.

Meet the Executives

This upcoming week, Chelsie Cooper will be accepting her award as one of Electronic Transactions Association's (ETA) 2019 Forty Under 40 honorees at the premier event for payment industry professionals, TRANSACT. She will be walking the floor at the exhibition hall as well as hosting meetings with current and prospective partners. For an opportunity to meet Chelsie Cooper, Shawn Silver and the team at TRANSACT and to discuss partnership opportunities with PaymentCloud, follow the link below.

Schedule a Meeting

