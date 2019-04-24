

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Co (BCO) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $13.7 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $22.1 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Brink's Co reported adjusted earnings of $40.1 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $905.0 million from $853.3 million last year.



The Brink's Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $40.1 Mln. vs. $35.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $905.0 Mln vs. $853.3 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 - $4.30 Full year revenue guidance: $3.75 Bln



