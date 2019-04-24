New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2019) - Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), a biotechnology acceleration company, announced today its technology partner Mannin Research will be attending ARVO 2019 the Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology from April 28 to May 2, 2019. ARVO is the largest and most respected eye and vision research organization in the world. This year's annual meeting will be held at the Vancouver Convention Center in Vancouver, Canada. Mannin delegates will be meeting with key partners, researchers, and vendors to further its business development and R&D goals as it relates to progressing the MAN-01 program for treatment of glaucoma into the clinic for its Phase I trial. QBioMed has the global rights to all Mannin Tie2 assets and is working with Mannin Research to accelerate the development and commercialization of MAN-01 and other portfolio assets.

This year's meeting theme is: "From Bench to Bedside and Back." According to ARVO, more and more research conducted in the lab travels the long journey from bench to bedside. Whether researchers are studying the genetics of disease or the possibilities of a new technology to diagnose, treat or prevent an eye condition, the research often begins with a burning question. This question leads to answers that ultimately take the research to patient's bedside in the form a novel treatment or solution. Sometimes, that very solution may lead to more questions, bringing researchers back to the bench. This journey will be highlighted during the annual meeting.

Mannin's CEO, Dr. George N. Nikopoulos stated, "ARVO is always a great meeting to connect with peers, discuss great science, and take part in collaborative discussions with some of the brightest minds in our industry. As Mannin Research approaches the clinic with our MAN-01 product for glaucoma, a novel small molecule to treat glaucoma, ARVO provides an opportunity to review our plans, look for opportunities to grow our leadership in the space and really address the needs of glaucoma patients worldwide."

The ARVO 2019 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology will cover a variety of subjects in Ophthalmology; including vision, eye health, medicine, diagnostics, and more. The annual meeting brings together over 11,000 scientists, researchers, medical professionals, and business representatives for a series of workshops, poster sessions, exhibits, and talks showcasing ophthalmological science, recent developments in ophthalmology, and ophthalmology-related products and services.

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc. is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. We are focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets; strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need .

