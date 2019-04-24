

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $267.5 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $265.6 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $273.9 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.96 billion from $1.87 billion last year.



Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $273.9 Mln. vs. $261.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $1.96 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.91 - $0.93 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.98 - $2.02 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 - $3.86 Full year revenue guidance: $8.13 - $8.25 Bln



