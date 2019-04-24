Den 11 mars 2019 observationsnoterades aktierna i Acando AB (publ) ("Acando" eller "Bolaget") med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från CGI Inc., genom det till CGI Inc. indirekt helägda dotterbolaget CGI Nordic Holdings Limited ("CGI"), till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 16 April 2019 offentliggjorde CGI ett pressmeddelande med information om att det kontrollerade cirka 93,7 procent av aktierna i Acando och att bolaget avsåg att påkalla tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Acando samt verka för en avnotering av dessa från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 18 april 2019 offentliggjorde Acando ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av aktierna från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 23 april 2019, mottog Nasdaq Stockholm en sådan ansökan. Enligt gällande regelverk för Nasdaq Stockholm ska ett bolag observationsnoteras om det ansökt om avnotering. Med ovanstående bakgrund har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att uppdatera observationsnoteringen avseende aktierna i Acando AB (publ) (ACAN B, ISIN-kod SE0000105116, orderboks-ID 000981). On March 11, 2019, the shares in Acando AB (publ) ("Acando"or the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public cash offer from CGI Inc., through its fully owned subsidiary CGI Nordic Holdings Limited ("CGI"), to the shareholders of the Company. On April 16, 2019, CGI published a press release with information that it controlled approximately 93.7 percent of the shares in Acando and that it intended to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure regarding the rest of the shares in the Company and to promote a delisting of the shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On April 18, 2019, Acando published a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of the shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On April 23, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company shall be given observation status if it has applied for delisting. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares in Acando AB (publ) (ACAN B, ISIN-kod SE0000105116, orderboks-ID 000981). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Tobias Ställborn eller Karin Ydén, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB