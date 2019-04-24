As from April 25, 2019, subscription rights issued by Realfiction Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 8, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------ Short name: REALFI TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012558740 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 172710 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------ As from April 25, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by Realfiction Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription rights ------------------------------------------ Short name: REALFI BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012558757 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 172711 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission. on +46 40 615 14 10.