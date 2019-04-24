Alpine 4 Technologies (ALPP) Expects to Report Revenue of $6.6m and Growth of 84% for Q1 2019 over Q1 2018

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Alpine 4 Technologies (OTCQB: ALPP) announced today that it is providing preliminary guidance for its Q1 2019 sales. The company expects to report for the period ending Q1 2019, sales of roughly $6.6 million dollars, which is growth of approximately 84% over Q1 2018.

Kent B. Wilson, Alpine 4 CEO, had this to say: 'The growth we are experiencing is a demonstration of the strong demand for our portfolio of products and services! We knew Q1 2019 would be a record quarter for Alpine 4 we expect Q2 2019 to build upon the success of Q1 2019.'

About Alpine 4 Technologies:

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick and mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other with the ability to have collaboration across varying industries that spawns new ideas and creates fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

