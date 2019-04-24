RED ROCK SECURED: Red Rock Secured Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary

Red Rock Secured is a client-focused investment firm dedicated to protecting clients' retirement accounts by providing physical and secured assets such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium.

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Red Rock Secured is proud to celebrate its tenth year of protecting clients' retirement assets. Following the market crash of 2008, Red Rock Secured's President, Sean Kelly, founded Red Rock Secured to ensure clients do not face the possibility of losing retirement assets in a future market correction.

'The average American lost 36 to 40 percent of their retirement accounts in 2008,' Kelly says. Red Rock Secured has established a 'never zero' policy, which means that when investing with Red Rock Secured, a client's portfolio will never go to zero.

Red Rock Secured offers Gold IRAs, as well as other physical precious metals. In addition, Red Rock Secured guarantees no loss due to counterfeiting. These metals must be stored in an approved facility or placed in a Depository IRA which allows you to hold precious metals, which are 100% controlled by you, with a qualified custodian appointed to handle asset purchases and liquidations.

Red Rock Secured has a 90% employee retention rate and has received an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. They have also received an AAA rating with the business consumer alliance and has been accredited by Consumer Affairs.

'The Red Rock Secured team is excited to celebrate a decade of helping our clients protect their investments,' says Kelly. 'We've seen extensive growth throughout the past decade, and we are confident we will continue to maintain our status as leaders in the protection of retirement assets.'

ABOUT RED ROCK SECURED

Formed in the wake of the 2008 market crash, Red Rock Secured is focused on protecting clients' IRA/401K and all qualifying tax-deferred retirement accounts by placing them in assets such as precious metals which can never be depleted to zero. Red Rock Secured currently employs close to 50 staff members and affiliates.

Red Rock Secured is also passionate about serving the veteran community and is a proud supporter of the K-9's for Warriors, a non-profit organization focused on re-homing and training service animals to assist injured veterans.

For more information or to contact Red Rock Secured, please visit https://redrocksecured.com/.

Contact: Sean Kelly, Founder and CEO of Red Rock Secured

info@redrocksecured.com

