Visiongain Publishes Global Polypropylene Catalyst Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Polypropylene Catalyst Market by Product (Ziegler-Natta, Metallocene), by Process (Gas Phase, Bulk Process), by Application (Films, Fibers, Tubes, Injection-Molded Products), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Polypropylene (PP) is a thermoplastic polymer prepared by polymerization of propylene. Catalysts used to support the process of polymerization to convert propylene to polypropylene are called as polypropylene catalyst.

• There are different types of catalysts which include Ziegler-Natta catalyst, metallocene catalyst, and many others

Market Overview and Trends

• The polypropylene catalyst is largely being used for different functions across various industrial verticals, such as chemical, automotive, optical, packaging, and medical.

• Polypropylene catalysts improve the yield of polypropylene, enhances process efficiency, and improves resin properties. These catalysts are suitable for all the processes used for the manufacture of polypropylene.

• These catalysts are used to reduce activation energy during the polymerization process and accelerate the reaction rate to enables the reaction to proceed even under mild operating conditions.

• Numerous research studies are being conducted to enhance the stability of the catalyst to simplify the production process.

• These studies successfully enabled the scientists to develop alternative such as for metallocene catalysts, for the traditional Z-N catalysts, that can be used in the process of polypropylene manufacturing.

• Such advances in new product development help modifying the manufacturing process and thus can enhance the production volume of polypropylene.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• The production volume of polypropylene is growing at a significant pace across various countries.

• According to the ICIS, the start-up of a new propane dehydrogenation (PDH) unit and several crackers enhanced the propylene capacity in the US in 2018. The propylene production in China is projected to increase to nearly 40 million metric tons by 2020.

• The demand for polypropylene is growing due to increasing the demand for lightweight polypropylene-based materials in various industries.

• This has led to new investments in the polypropylene production globally.

• Research and development activities focusing on improving the polypropylene catalyst capabilities are also expected to fuel the growth of polypropylene catalyst market during the forecast period.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Regulations against phthalate-based catalysts in developed economies

• Fluctuating prices of the polypropylene catalyst

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The polypropylene catalyst market is segmented on the product, process, application and geography.

Product

• Ziegler-Natta Market, 2019-2029

• Metallocene Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Process

• Gas Phase Market, 2019-2029

• Bulk Process Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Films Market, 2019-2029

• Fibers Market, 2019-2029

• Tubes Market, 2019-2029

• Injection-Molded Products Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• The players operating in the polypropylene catalyst market mainly focus on business expansion by expanding their geographic presence and enhancing their production capacities.

• In October 2016 Clariant opened its new polypropylene catalyst production facility in the US.

• In July 2018 Borealis expanded its polypropylene production capacity in the Europe.

• The companies also adopt mergers and acquisition as their growth strategy to increase their customer base and gain a competitive market share.

Major Market Players:

AkzoNobel N.V., Mitsui Chemicals, Lyondellbasell Industries, W.R. Grace Chemicals, Toho Titanium, Sinopec, Albemarle, Lyondell Basel, Univation Inc., and BASF SE.

