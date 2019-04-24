SHL Completes Additional Workday Certified Integration

Joint customers are leveraging SHL's scientific rigor and candidate experiences to hire the best talent, faster

LONDON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL, a Workday Select Software Partner, today announced that it has achieved its second Workday Certified Integration. SHL provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Recruiting with workplace talent assessments from SHL.

Seamlessly unified with Workday Human Capital Management, Workday Recruiting is an end-to-end talent acquisition application built to help recruiters find, share, engage, and select the best internal and external candidates for their organizations. With Workday Recruiting, HR teams can confidently manage the entire recruiting process, efficiently collaborate with all stakeholders, and easily utilize advanced talent analytics to hire the right people faster. Through this integration, recruiting teams will be better able to quickly and effectively identify the "best fit" candidates for jobs to make better hiring decisions, using immediate online assessment results combined with relevant information in Workday for a more holistic view of the applicant.

"By connecting SHL assessments with Workday Recruiting, we are enabling recruiters to more seamlessly access high-quality and predictive people data so they can evaluate applicants even faster than before," said Sam Whiteman, head of product strategy and alliances, SHL. "With multiple integrations to Workday, we are able to provide greater flexibility along with the added security and stability that joint customers have come to expect."

"We receive more than 125,000 job applications per year and we use SHL assessments to screen candidates for many of our high-volume recruitments," said Alyx Sparrow, assessment specialist, City and County of Denver. "The integration between SHL and Workday has saved us hundreds of hours of employee time, created a better candidate experience, and reduced time to hire."

About SHL

SHL exists to help you win. At a time of unprecedented change, our data-driven talent solutions empower leaders and their teams to make unbiased decisions throughout the employee journey.

We understand and measure the things that make people successful at work. With 40+ years of talent expertise, cutting-edge assessment science, and more than 45 billion data points, we have an unparalleled view of the workforce. With this insight, you're empowered to make confident, unbiased talent decisions to drive business results. shl.com/en/integrations/workday/