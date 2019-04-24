Uptick Newswire Hosts LexaGene Holdings Inc. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss the Beta Launch of Their Pathogen Detection Device

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed LexaGene (OTCQB: LXXGF) (TSXV: LXG) ('the Company'), a biotechnology company developing the very first fully automated pathogen detection platform that is open-access. President, Daryl Rebeck, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Rebeck to provide some background information on himself and the Company. Rebeck explained that prior to joining the LexaGene team, he served as a Vice President of Canaccord Genuity, Canada's largest independent investment bank. He shared that the opportunity of working with LexaGene stood out to him due to its incredible potential. 'LexaGene is really the first of its kind.' stated Rebeck.

He continued by explaining that the Company is developing an automated pathogen detection device which operates as conveniently as inputting a sample and pressing a button. Rebeck explained that this device has the ability to appeal to numerous industries including food safety, veterinary diagnostics, aquaculture and eventually human clinical as a convenient and affordable way to conduct testing. 'It's super disruptive. It's something that is really going to change many industries.' added Rebeck.

Jolly then asked whether or not the Company manufacturers the device themselves. Rebeck explained that the technology belongs to the Company and is developed in-house.

Jolly followed by asking about the Company's major accomplishments over the past couple of years. Rebeck shared that when he first joined the Company, they had two patents. However, the Company now has three patents and is in the process of applying for an additional three patents. In addition to this accomplishment, the Company has also developed their own facility just outside of Boston that employs a team of 22 employees. In terms of technology, the Company has successfully tested their pathogen detection device and is now creating beta versions of the device to send out to their customers.

Jolly then asked about the Company's current funds, including its recently announced private placement, and what they will be used for. Rebeck explained that the funds will be used for the development and completion of the beta devices, which will eventually lead to commercialization in Q1, 2020.

Jolly then noted that the Company recently added the former head of food safety at Chipotle to their scientific advisory board and asked Rebeck about this decision. Rebeck explained that the Company now feels that their board has enormous depth, which provides a wealth of knowledge and experience to the LexaGene team. 'This is another indication that we're on the right track. We have something that is very special.' stated Rebeck. 'It continually gets validated by people like this coming to work with us.' he added.

Jolly asked Rebeck about his expectations for 2019. Rebeck shared that the Company is experiencing an incredibly exciting time as they prepare to release their device into the market. 'In the next six to eight months this company is drastically morphing into a real competitor,' stated Rebeck. He also added that from an investment standpoint, the Company represents an ideal opportunity. Rebeck closed by explaining that compared to its competitors, the Company is extremely undervalued and is expected to experience enormous growth upon the launch of their pathogen detection device.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a biotechnology company developing the very first fully automated pathogen detection platform that is open-access. The open-access feature will empower end-users to target any pathogen of interest, as they can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument for customized pathogen detection. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, and press 'go'. The instrument is expected to offer excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of pathogen detection. The instrument will be able to process multiple samples at a time, in an on-demand fashion, returning results in about 1 hour. The company expects to sell its technology in the veterinary diagnostics market, food safety market, and more.

