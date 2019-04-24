Findit, Inc.: Findit App Soon to Go Live Reserve Your Findit Vanity URL Addresses Today Ahead of The New App Launch

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation that trades under the stock symbol (OTC PINK: FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a Social Networking Content Management Platform that empowers members to get more out of their current social networking accounts, offers Findit Vanity URL addresses ahead of the New Findit App Launch for IOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store (AAPL) and Google Play Store (GOOG).

With the New Findit App coming to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, make sure you reserve your Findit Vanity URL addresses today, which are currently priced at $7.95 per URL per year. Right now your name or the name of your business or the products or services that you offer may still be available.

Visit https://www.findit.com/home/keywords to claim the keyword(s) that you want.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "Findit Vanity URL addresses provide members on Findit with three distinct benefits. First, it provides members with a convenient way to tell others how to find them on Findit, especially if their Vanity URL is their name such as findit.com/john. Second, each Findit Vanity URL is its own site within Findit, allowing members to use each Vanity URL address to create catered content around that Vanity URL. Third, by having a Vanity URL on Findit, search engines can more readily understand what your Findit Site is about and appropriately index your content in search engines."

Check Out This Video On Findit Vanity URLs



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mn4wZoJUVHw

Now is a great time to secure the Vanity URL addresses that you want and start improving your online presence. Many users of social media create and post content that they want seen and shared throughout social media. With Findit Vanity URLs you can take your reach even further and cast a wide net, reaching more people on social media.

Members on Findit are also given all the tools they need to create customized content right on the site that can be seen and shared by members and non-members, effectively increasing the amount of people that can see and share your content exponentially.

Within a Right Now Post, members can include unlimited text description, photos which can be given a title and description, a link to a video on YouTube or Vimeo (or a 10 second video taken through the new app), as well as posts going live immediately, or schedule posts to come out in the the future or even backdating a post if you want to fill in a date you missed. Post can be shared from the new App to Facebook (FB), Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, via text or email. Sharing can be done once you complete your post and visitors can share your posts from the Right Now Findit feed regardless of them being a member or not or being logged into the App or not. This feature allows any visitors to share content to their other social accounts from the App. The website version of Findit allows visitors to share your posts to even more social sites and bookmarking sites.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Findit Vanity URLs are more affordable than ever before - everyone should be taking advantage of what they can offer, even if you simply want a convenient place to post all your content and seamlessly share them to your other social sites. Between the tools members are provided by using Findit and the engagement members receive when their content is shared to other social sites coupled with indexing in search engines are a result of their Findit URLs, Findit is the smartest choice for both managing your content and improving online visibility."

Create your account today on Findit and reserve all of the Vanity URL addresses that you want. Start reaching more people by posting to Findit regularly and sharing your content to other social sites.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines crawl content posted in Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN and Pinterest by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account and post listings manually. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542828/Findit-App-Soon-to-Go-Live-Reserve-Your-Findit-Vanity-URL-Addresses-Today-Ahead-of-The-New-App-Launch