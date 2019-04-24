The "Open Pods Now Dominate: France Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on pod starter kits, ultra-portable starter kits and nicotine salts which are available on the top 20 French multi-brand vape retail websites.
The study was conducted in January 2019, based on website rankings from Q4 2018.
With this report you will be able to answer the following questions:
- Has the range of pods and ultra-portables increased since last year?
- What pod category is dominating the market?
- Which pod category is more fragmented?
- Is Juul available in France?
- How many e-liquid and booster brands containing nicotine salt are in the French market? What is their origin?
- Are closed pod kits limited or widely available?
- What are the average prices?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive summary
2. Introduction
3. Pods and ultra-portable kits
4. Closed pod kits
5. Nicotine salts
Companies Mentioned
- Joyetech
- Aspire
- Just Fog
- Smoktech
- Eleaf
- Vaporesso Lost Vape
- Innokin
- Craving Vapor
- Suorin
- Artery
- Ijoy
- Kangertech
- Vaptio
- Alfatech
- Blu
- LIPS
- Jwell
- Juul Labs France
- FUU
- Salte-vapor
- Salty
- Halo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opterj
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005617/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: E-Cigarettes