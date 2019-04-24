The "Open Pods Now Dominate: France Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on pod starter kits, ultra-portable starter kits and nicotine salts which are available on the top 20 French multi-brand vape retail websites.

The study was conducted in January 2019, based on website rankings from Q4 2018.

With this report you will be able to answer the following questions:

Has the range of pods and ultra-portables increased since last year?

What pod category is dominating the market?

Which pod category is more fragmented?

Is Juul available in France?

How many e-liquid and booster brands containing nicotine salt are in the French market? What is their origin?

Are closed pod kits limited or widely available?

What are the average prices?

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive summary

2. Introduction

3. Pods and ultra-portable kits

4. Closed pod kits

5. Nicotine salts

Companies Mentioned

Joyetech

Aspire

Just Fog

Smoktech

Eleaf

Vaporesso Lost Vape

Innokin

Craving Vapor

Suorin

Artery

Ijoy

Kangertech

Vaptio

Alfatech

Blu

LIPS

Jwell

Juul Labs France

FUU

Salte-vapor

Salty

Halo

