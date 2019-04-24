Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank of Russia has published its 2018 Annual Report in accordance with the requirements of Russian and international regulators, LSE Listing Rules and GRI standards 24-Apr-2019 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank of Russia has published its 2018 Annual Report in accordance with the requirements of Russian and international regulators, LSE Listing Rules and GRI standards April 24, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank of Russia has published its 2018 Annual Report prepared in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation, the requirements of legislation on the international capital markets, including the disclosure requirements of the UK financial regulator and the Listing Rules of the London Stock Exchange (LSE). Additionally, the Annual Report for 2018 complies with the Core option of the Global Reporting Initiative Standards (GRI), which aims at increasing the information transparency and developing further the best corporate social responsibility practices. This Annual report has been included in the agenda of 2018 AGM for approval on May 24, 2019. The Annual Report can be downloaded from Sberbank's website: https://www.sberbank.com/investor-relations/financial-results-and-presentati ons/annual-reports [1]. A copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at: http://quicktake.morningstar.com/StockNet/SECDocuments.aspx?Symbol=SBRCY&Cou ntry=usa&GDLTab=Financials # # # Sberbank Alexander Baziyan Press Office Tel. +7 495 957-57-21 media@sberbank.ru Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Sberbank holds almost one third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, it is the key lender to the national economy and the biggest deposit taker in Russia. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is the founder and principal shareholder of Sberbank owning 50% of the Bank's authorized capital plus one voting share, with the remaining 50% held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has more than 102.9 million active clients in 22 countries. Sberbank has the largest distribution network in Russia with over 14,000 branches, and its international operations include UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, Turkey and other countries. The Bank holds the general banking license No.1481 issued by the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the Bank: www.sberbank.com [2] (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru [3]. Attachment Document title: Sberbank of Russia 2018 Annual Report Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VSKFTTFWAE [4] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: ACS TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 8317 EQS News ID: 802849 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=66e86de25f4db18fc1702a84b4663bbb&application_id=802849&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3404b78992d31b00b8d7a87b51a05ec&application_id=802849&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=378682496d93ad736271d8948eaf036a&application_id=802849&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=15951eabd05cc2a78aed3b8e06b6c6c9&application_id=802849&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

