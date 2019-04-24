The "The Netherlands: A Case Study on Plain Packaging for E-Cigarettes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2016, as the tobacco industry faced a wave of legislation to remove overt product branding, the author asked: Could e-cigarettes be the next battleground for plain packaging? Today, that possibility has moved closer, with legal moves being discussed at a high level in some nations, while one -Israel, a small country with influence beyond its size- has taken the crucial step.
In this special report, the author takes as a case study the situation in the Netherlands, where plain packaging is among a number of suggestions for the regulation of e-cigarettes that have been placed firmly on the political agenda.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. The international background
3. The Dutch National Prevention Agreement
4. Plain packaging on vaping products: legal obstacles?
5. The EU process
6. Political and regulatory climate in tobacco control
7. The Dutch government's position on e-cigs
8. Other legislative developments
