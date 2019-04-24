The "Vape Stores on the Increase: Germany Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The author studied the distribution and number of vape stores in Germany. To do so the website Vapetrotter was used, an international directory of vape stores, and proprietary data.
Within this report you can find:
- An estimation of the number of vape stores in Germany
- A comparison of the data collected in Q2 2017
- The distribution of vape stores
- The leading companies in each state and their map locations
- Vape store company sizes
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive summary
2. Introduction
3. Pods and ultra-portable kits
4. Overview
5. Biggest companies by number of stores
6. Company size
Companies Mentioned
- Highendsmoke
- Innocigs
- eSmokershop
- Damfastore
- Dampffuchs
- Elektro Zigge
- InTaste
- Pipeline
- PRO Steamer
- Dolcefumo
- Dampf Generation
- Chill House
- Liquidquelle
- Die Grüne Lunge
- E-cigarette 24
- Steam-time
