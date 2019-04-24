EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Change

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc (the "Company")

Director change

Further to the announcement made on 13 March 2019, the Board confirms that Mr Giles Weaver has retired as a Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held today.

24 April 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF