24.04.2019 | 15:43
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, April 24

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc (the "Company")

Director change

Further to the announcement made on 13 March 2019, the Board confirms that Mr Giles Weaver has retired as a Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held today.

24 April 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:
Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


