EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Change

London, April 24
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc (the "Company")
Director change
Further to the announcement made on 13 March 2019, the Board confirms that Mr Giles Weaver has retired as a Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held today.
24 April 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF