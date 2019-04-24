

WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - What makes these stocks interesting?



CSL MANH FLIR MMSI



Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) reported first-quarter income from continuing operations of $1.33 compared to $0.92, prior year. EPS from continuing operations for the quarter included $0.08 of restructuring, facility rationalization, and acquisition related costs.



For the first-quarter, revenues were $1.1 billion, up 8.9% from $984.7 million, a year ago. Organic revenue grew 5.9%, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.



**



Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) revised up its fiscal 2019 outlook, while reporting upbeat Q1 results.



FY19 Guidance



The company now expects FY19 GAAP earnings in the range of $1.05 - $1.09 per share, adjusted EPS of $1.42 - $1.46, and total revenue between $582 million and $592 million. Earlier, the company expected GAAP EPS of $1.03 - $1.07, adjusted EPS of $1.38 - $1.42, and total revenue between $564 million and $576 million.



Four Wall Street analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $1.40 per share on revenue of $570.03 million for fiscal 2019.



Q1 Results



The company's Q1 GAAP net income was $20.9 million or $0.32 per share versus $22.6 million or $0.33 per share last year.



Adjusted net income was $26.5 million or $0.41 per share compared to $24.9 million or $0.37 per share a year ago.



Consolidated total revenue was $148.4 million in Q1 2019, compared to $130.6 million in Q1 2018.



On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share on revenue of $137.56 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.



Eddie Capel, Manhattan Associates President and CEO, commented:



'We're very pleased with our start to 2019, delivering record Q1 total revenue and solid earnings per share growth on strong software and global services revenue. Market leading investments in our suite of Manhattan ActiveT omnichannel, inventory and supply chain solutions are fueling demand and revenue growth.'



**



Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) reported better-than-expected Q1 results..



The company's GAAP net income totaled $61.7 million or $0.45 per share versus $39.2 million or $0.28 per share last year.



Adjusted net income was $72.74 million or $0.53 per share versus $0.48 per share in the prior year period.



Revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $444.74 million from $439.62 million last year.



On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.49 per share on revenue of $440.97 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.



**



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX