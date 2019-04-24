The Valence Group Advises INEOS Enterprises, a division of INEOS ("INEOS"), on its sale of INEOS Melamines and Paraform to Prefere Resins Holding GmbH.

The Valence Group acted as financial advisor to INEOS Enterprises on its announced sale of INEOS Melamines Paraform to Prefere Resins Holding GmbH. The agreement covers sites in USA, Germany and Indonesia.

INEOS Paraform is Europe's second largest producer of Paraformaldehyde. INEOS Melamines is a world leader in the supply of melamine resins into coatings, paper, textile, tyre, rubber, and decorative laminates industries.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About The Valence Group

The Valence Group is a specialist investment bank offering M&A advisory services exclusively to companies and investors in the chemicals, materials and related sectors. The Valence Group team includes a unique combination of professionals with backgrounds in investment banking and strategy consulting within the chemicals and materials industries, all focused exclusively on providing M&A advisory services to the chemicals and materials sector. The firm's offices are located in New York and London.

About INEOS

INEOS is one of the world's largest chemicals companies and the 50th largest business in the world, employing around 20,000 people across 171 sites in 24 countries. It is a privately owned company with sales in 2017 of $60bn and EBITDA of $7bn. In addition to its growth in petrochemicals, it has acquired oil gas fields in the UK, Denmark and Norway and is a top 10 company and the biggest private enterprise operating in the North Sea.

About INEOS Enterprises

INEOS Enterprises comprises a portfolio of businesses manufacturing chemical products in Northern Europe USA and Canada, with sales of €2bn around the world. The business is focused on the developing needs of its customers and rapid growth through investment in new products and manufacturing facilities or by acquisition. It employs c. 2,000 people across sites in the UK, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada and the USA. INEOS Enterprises is not part of the INEOS Group Holdings bank group.

About Prefere Resins

Prefere Resins is a leading European producer of phenolic resins, headquartered in Erkner, Germany and operates production sites in Finland, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Poland and Romania. The company also runs three R&D sites (Germany, Austria and Finland) and four regional sales offices (Germany, UK, Finland and Austria). The Company produces around 350,000 tonnes in volume per year and employs over 320 people.

