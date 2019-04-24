Glass Recycling Market to Reach US$ 3,652.7 Million by 2025 end - QY Research

LOS ANGELES and HAMBURG, Germany, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QY Research has released a new report with a title, "Global Glass Recycling Industry Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025," for the assessment period of 7-years, i.e. between 2018 and 2025. The report states that the global glass recycling market is likely to rise at US$ 3,652.7 Mn by the end of 2025 from US$ 2,611.8 Mn in the year 2019, exhibiting a moderate CAGR of 5.75% during the anticipated period.

Global Glass Recycling Market: Forecast by Region

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA are the major regions that are included in this report. In terms of value, Europe is the dominant market for glass recycling. In the year 2019, Europe market for glass recycling is estimated to be valued at US$ 1307.73 Mn and is expected to increase with a robust CAGR of 6.6 % throughout the forecasted period. The Asia-Pacific region is also likely to grow with a moderate CAGR of 4.3 % in terms of revenue in the years to come.

Global Glass Recycling Market: Key Players

Vetropack Holding Sesotec, Strategic Materials, Trim, Ardagh, Owens Corning, Momentum Recycling, Binder+Co, Heritage Glass, Rumpke, Shanghai Yanlongji, Marco Abrasives, The Glass Recycling Company, Vitro Minerals, Spring Pool, and Pace Glass are some of the manufacturers that are operating in the market.

Global Glass Recycling Market: Drivers and Restraints

Some of the factors such as the rising awareness and initiatives by the government for eco-friendly glass and rapid industrialization that has resulted into in a rapid generation of waste across the globe are likely to fuel the growth of the market in the near future. Emission of greenhouse gases during the manufacturing of glass and growing landfill activities are some of the other factors that are expected to propel the growth of the glass recycling market in the years to come. Increasing use of glass recycling in the end-use industries such as food & beverages, Alcohol, and construction sectors is driving the growth of the market. The demand for vitric products is also boosting the growth of the global market for gas recycling during the anticipated period.

However, the contamination of the unsolicited materials present in the product as a waste stream may harm the new products. This factor hampers the growth of the gas recycling market over the projected period.

Global Glass Recycling Market: Forecast by Form

Based on form, the market is segmented into Construction Glass, and Container Glass. In terms of volume, Container Glass segment is expected to remain dominant in the global market and is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 161.71 Mn between 2019 and 2025.

Global Glass Recycling Market: Forecast by Application

Based on the application segment, the market is segmented into construction, Alcohol, and food and beverages. The food and beverages segment is further segmented into drinks, confectionery, and dairy products. In the year 2018, the construction industry segment has a consumption share of 61.79% and is likely to grow with a healthy CAGR of 6.9 % over the projected period.

