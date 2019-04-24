There are four PV projects and all the facilities will use bifacial panels provided by the Brazilian factory of the Chinese-Canadian manufacturer.Chinese-Canadian module maker Canadian Solar has sold an 80% stake in four of its PV projects in Brazil to Nebras Power Investment Management BV, the Dutch subsidiary of Qatari company Nebras QPSC. The purchaser is a joint venture between the Qatar Electricity and Water Company, which has a 60% share, and Qatar Holding. The financial terms of the operation were not disclosed. The solar portfolio has a total capacity of 482.6 MW and the Chinese-Canadian ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...