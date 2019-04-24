

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Canada announces its interest rate decision at 10:00 am ET Wednesday. Economists expect the bank rate to remain on hold at 1.75 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the loonie held steady against the yen, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The loonie was worth 83.20 against the yen, 0.9449 against the aussie, 1.5043 against the euro and 1.3439 against the greenback as of 9:55 am ET.



