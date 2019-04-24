aPriori 2019 Also Delivers New Dashboards Reporting to Identify Manufacturability Outliers

aPriori, a leading provider of product cost management (PCM) software featuring design for manufacturability and cost solutions, today announces the release of a new version of the company's flagship product, aPriori Professional 2019 R1. The new release expands the company's portfolio of out-of-the-box (OOB) manufacturing cost models, introduces an expanded collection of design to cost (DTC) guidance and reports, and includes more than 200 individual product enhancements driven through collaboration with the company's expanding customer base.

Furthermore, the company is announcing the achievement of a major milestone with the introduction of the first suite of costing applications available in the cloud. The new Software as a Service (SaaS) offering includes aPriori Professional and a new application, Cost Insight Design. This lightweight web application was developed in collaboration with a group of key customers who were looking for a streamlined version of aPriori that was easy to deploy, easy to learn, and can be utilized by design engineers to quickly identify and eliminate manufacturability and cost drivers in the earliest phases of design and consider cost and manufacturability in trade studies.

Watch a short video about Cost Insight Design

Highlights of aPriori Professional 2019 R1

New and Enhanced Cost Models

With aPriori Professional 2019 R1, the company continues its commitment to expanding the suite of OOB manufacturing cost models that enable quick and easy analysis of product designs. New and enhanced cost models available with this release include:

Plastics new insert molding and over molding cost models [watch video]; expanded DTC feedback

new insert molding and over molding cost models [watch video]; expanded DTC feedback Machining automated analysis of pockets and slots on components that require machining and tool size selection improvements to make these features

automated analysis of pockets and slots on components that require machining and tool size selection improvements to make these features Welding Bonding new TIG welding and adhesive bonding cost models. Along with MIG welding updates and improvements to automatically read ProWELD and estimate the welding process for these welds on a component

new TIG welding and adhesive bonding cost models. Along with MIG welding updates and improvements to automatically read ProWELD and estimate the welding process for these welds on a component Mechanical Assembly new lockbolt and threaded inserts cost models

new lockbolt and threaded inserts cost models Casting die casting and sand-casting updates to improve the cycle time estimate precision and expand DTC feedback to include more manufacturability checks

die casting and sand-casting updates to improve the cycle time estimate precision and expand DTC feedback to include more manufacturability checks Secondary Processes new vibratory deburr, shot peening and hot isostatic pressing cost models now available

Design to Cost Reports

aPriori Cost Insight Report 2019 R1 now provides access to DTC metric data from major manufacturing process groups. aPriori Professional and Cost Insight Design simulate the physical manufacturing process and identify potential manufacturability issues and cost drivers. Cost Insight Report then captures and stores counts, ratios and other time related metrics from several categories, including violations of design standards, geometric cost driver counts, tolerances, slow operations, manufacturing issues and more. Data generated from this analysis can be presented to the end user via a suite of OOB or ad hoc reports.

The four new OOB reports included in aPriori Cost Insight Report enable project leaders to quickly identify parts with high DTC scores that would be good candidates for redesign to improve manufacturability or reduce cost.

View a short video about DTC Machining Reports

aPriori Cloud

aPriori's innovative product cost management platform is now generally available as a SaaS solution fully managed by aPriori. The company has chosen to partner with Amazon to leverage the security, scalability and value of their Amazon Web Services platform. Manufacturers choosing the cloud deployment approach will be able to access all applications from a browser securely, at anytime and anywhere.

The benefits of deploying aPriori in the cloud are numerous, including:

Collaborate with global teams on a shared database

Role based cost insights with tailored views and applications

Faster deployment and faster time to value

Lower total cost of ownership

Seamless collaboration between cost engineers and other stakeholders (such as the design engineering team, sourcing, or even external suppliers) has the potential to deliver a significant boost to product profitability. Expert cost engineers can now be digitally connected to the entire product development process. They can help other members of the product team evaluate and mature early cost estimates by updating default values with more current material costs, manufacturing volumes, place of manufacture, shipping and logistics costs, etc. This approach could help your company avoid significant cost and time errors, reduce the overall design cycle and get your innovative new product designs to market faster.

"The demand for manufacturability and cost analysis in the earliest phases of product design is growing rapidly," reported Julie Driscoll, Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Product Management. "Our customers realize that identifying and eliminating cost drivers as early as possible in the product lifecycle is the best way to hit target costs more consistently. Furthermore, being able to offer these advanced manufacturing simulation capabilities in a cloud deployment makes it that much easier for our customers to achieve value quickly."

