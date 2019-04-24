A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latestengagement during the course of which theyimplemented a marketing mix modeling strategyto address the challenges faced by a leading food products manufacturing company. Our analytics experts worked closely with their team and developed a marketing mix modeling strategy that helped them to identify major gaps and new product potentials.

The fourth industrial revolution has given rise to new technologies and has initiated massive transformations across industries. Owing to such factors most consumer and business transaction occurs through multiple touchpoints with various factors affecting customer decisions. This has necessitated the use of analytics and data mining techniques to unravel the decision-making patterns of customers through marketing mix modeling.

The Business ProblemThe client is a Fortune 500 food and beverage company. Though they were actively involved in a number of marketing activities, their inability to effectively gauge the contribution of each marketing vehicle proved to be a major predicament that hindered their business performance. The client approached Quantzig to leverage its marketing analytics expertise and implement a marketing mix modeling strategy to address their challenges.

"Our marketing mix modeling solutions revolve around the use of statistical techniques and analytical tools to quantify the impact of past marketing decisions and predict future sales," says a marketing analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedThe marketing mix modeling expertise and domain knowledge of our experts helped the client to devise a robust strategy to build a complete view of individual customers across attitudinal and behavioral dimensions. The marketing mix modeling strategy also enabled the client to reallocate their marketing budget to better support their marketing initiatives, resulting in a 35% increase in sales.

Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions helped the client to:

Improve marketing efficiency by 60%

Drive significant improvements in marketing campaign effectiveness

Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions offered predictive insights on:

Balancing short-term marketing and promotion tactics with long-term brand building strategies

Quantifying the ROI of marketing investments in terms of sales, profits, and share

