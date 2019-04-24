The 6th edition of the .eu Web Awards kicks off today with the opening of the nomination period until 1 August. Voting is essential to decide which website will win in each of the five categories.

The .eu Web Awards is an online competition designed to acknowledge the best websites using the .eu or .?? extensions in five diverse categories. Anyone who is eligible according to the .eu Web Awards rules can nominate their favourite .eu or .??. website. This includes .eu and .?? domain name holders themselves, who can nominate their very own website for participation in the .eu Web Awards.

"After the successful edition of 2018 with 130 nominations and nearly 10 000 votes for excellent sites, we look forward to awarding the best websites in the five categories"- Giovanni Seppia, EURid External Relations Manager.

The 15 finalists will be invited to the .eu Web Awards gala in Brussels on 20 November 2019 where the five winners one per category will be announced.

The winners will receive a prestigious award package, including a two-month billboard advertising campaign in Brussels Airport, a custom video produced by EURid for their promotional purposes, and a custom trophy and personalised certificate.

The 2019 .eu Web Awards takes the following format:

The nomination and voting period runs from 24 April until 1 August 2019;

Each nominated website will be briefly evaluated and contacted before being published as a nominee;

Once published as a nominee, the website is open to public voting. We encourage all website holders to spread the word through their social media platforms in order to gather as many votes as possible;

The three websites under each of the five categories with the most votes will become 2019 .eu Web Awards finalists;

The finalists will be revealed on 3 September 2019.

Visit webawards.eurid.eu to submit your nomination and cast your vote for the best .eu and .?? websites around!

