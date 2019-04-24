Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 24-Apr-2019 / 14:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/04/2019) of GBP59.08m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/04/2019) of GBP43.79m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/04/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including 210.04p 20,850,00 unaudited current period revenue* 0.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding 203.76p current period revenue* Ordinary share price 178.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (15.25)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 105.40p 14,500,00 0.00 ZDP share price 109.50p Premium to NAV 3.89% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 23/04/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8319 EQS News ID: 802933 End of Announcement EQS News Service

