A key driver for the global keto diet market will be the increasing instances of obesity among consumers. Obesity can give rise to several health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes, joint problems, and other issues. Adults whose body mass index (BMI) ranges between 25 and 29.9 are considered to be overweight, and those who have a BMI of more than 30 are considered obese. The increasing global obese population has resulted in people seeking weight loss options and diet plans. Keto diet helps in reducing the weight and body-fat percentage at a rapid pace when compared with other diet patterns in obese and overweight consumers.

As per Technavio, the increasing investment by big players in the market will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global keto diet market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global keto diet market: Increasing investment by big players in the market

During the forecast period, the increasing investments by global players in small start-ups to expand their market presence are expected to be one of the critical factors boosting the growth of the market. To gain access to new products and new technologies at lower costs, the bigger market players seek to acquire smaller players in the market.

"The market share of the companies can be significantly increased by successful merger and acquisition activities. Several keto diet product vendors are also planning on strengthening their market positions by expanding to new regions. Also, several large companies are investing in smaller companies through various incubator programs to boost market growth," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global keto diet market: Segmentation analysis

This keto diet market analysis report segments the market by product (supplements, beverages, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The supplements segment held the largest keto diet market share in 2018. The popularity of keto diet, rising number of product launches, and continuous product innovations are driving the adoption of supplements market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018 owing to increasing instances of obesity and other lifestyle-related diseases. The increase in demand for weight loss products and diet plans will boost the popularity of the keto diet in this region.

