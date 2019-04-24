The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 26 April 2019. ISIN: DK0060738599 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Demant ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 252,367,975 shares (DKK 50,473,595) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 7,080,940 shares (DKK 1,416,188) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 245,287,035 shares (DKK 49,057,407) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.20 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DEMANT ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3247 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=720833