Phone.com Executive to Provide Industry Expertise at MSPEXPO West

SVP & Chief Compliance Officer to Discuss Managed Services Opportunities for Cloud and Hybrid Voice and Unified Communications

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Today from MSPEXPO West and ITEX 2019 Education and EXPO, Phone.com announced that SVP of Strategic Alliances and Chief Compliance Officer, Joel Maloff, will join cloud communications leaders to address specific opportunities on which managed services providers (MSPs) can capitalize.

WHO: Joel Maloff, SVP of Strategic Alliances & Chief Compliance Officer, Phone.com

WHAT: Managed Services Opportunities for Cloud and Hybrid Voice & UC

WHEN: Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9:00 am

WHERE: ITEX & MSPEXPO West (Room 108), MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV

MSPEXPO is among the industry's premier conferences, which this year, is collocated with ITEX, the largest and most extensive national trade show connecting vendors and resellers in the office technology space.

The session, taking place Thursday at 9:00 am in room 108, is a part of the MSP Strategies Track and will offer attendees rare insight and unfiltered intelligence on what voice and unified communications offerings offer the most value for business customers, and are most profitable for MSPs. Speakers will also address how to price for and position such offerings.

"The MSP environment has drastically changed over the past few years, requiring MSPs to adapt to what companies need," said Joel Maloff. "With VoIP technology advancements comes the customers' need for voice services to run their businesses. MSPs that provide a hybrid voice and unified communications service are the ones that have the most opportunity within the market, which will be the focus of our discussion."

Phone.com's complete portfolio of cloud-based UC&C and enhanced business services make it seamless and easy for users to engage with anyone, by any channel, from any location, on any device. In addition to award-winning, U.S.-based customer service, Phone.com's platform offers voice, video, fax, HD audio, video and group conferencing, collaboration, CRM integration, and mobility without any long- term contracts.

This past month, Phone.com's cloud-based unified communications services (UCaaS) platform was named the 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year for being an always-available, complete cloud communications platform that supports business continuity, scales, and is tailor-made for innovation.

About Phone.com

Founded in 2008 by veteran telecommunication entrepreneurs, Phone.com provides more than 30,000 businesses across the U.S and Canada with comprehensive, flexible, and reliable cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. Our innovative services, award-winning 24/7 U.S.-based support, coupled with experienced executive leadership and forward-thinking strategic planning, has led to 10 straight years of growth. With over 50 customizable features including audio and video conferencing, call forwarding, voicemail transcription, IVR, vanity and virtual toll-free 800 and local numbers, Phone.com's business VoIP allows you to connect with anyone anywhere at any time.

Phone.com has been recognized by the Inc. 500|5000 as well as Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for fastest growing private companies. Connect with Phone.com on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, talk to us at 844-746-6312 or visit us at www.phone.com.

