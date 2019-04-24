The global outdoor furniture market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global outdoor furniture market is the increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces. Patio heaters have high demand in commercial spaces, which include pubs, party lounges, cafés, and restaurants. In the hospitality industry, patio heaters find applications in enhancing the ambiance of outdoor space by ensuring warm temperature zones. The rising number of pubs and restaurants that have outdoor dining spaces has contributed significantly to the increase in demand for patio heaters.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global outdoor furniture market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global outdoor furniture market: Increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture

The increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture is a trend in the global outdoor furniture market. Environmental concerns, negative effects of deforestation, and the effects of toxic finishes in the air have prompted furniture manufacturers to adopt green solutions. They are now offering a wide range of aesthetic furniture constructed using Moso bamboo, which is stronger and harder than most other wood, including oak.

"The use of natural materials is increasingly becoming the common preference for outdoor furniture as natural materials have the ability to withstand harsh weather conditions and have enhanced aesthetic appeal. Vendors are also using renewable materials to make furniture products, including outdoor furniture," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global outdoor furniture market: Segmentation analysis

This outdoor furniture market analysis report segments the market by product (outdoor furniture and accessories, outdoor grills and accessories, and patio heating products), end-user (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The offline segment held the largest outdoor furniture market share in 2018. The growing popularity of specialty furniture retail stores is enabling the growth of the market.

North America accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018, as the region is the largest market for outdoor furniture products, with the US, Canada, and Mexico being the key leading countries.

