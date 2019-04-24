Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Olivier Leonetti has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors effective April 24, 2019.

Leonetti is the chief financial officer of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA), a global leader in designing and marketing enterprise software solutions, services and products.

"Olivier's extensive financial experience combined with his knowledge of the information technology space make him a valuable addition to our Board," said Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer. "We are pleased to welcome Olivier to the Board."

Prior to joining Zebra Technologies in 2016, Leonetti served as chief financial officer of Western Digital Corporation, an industry-leading provider of storage technologies and solutions. He served as vice president, Finance, Global Commercial Organization, Amgen, Inc., a leading biotechnology company, and held various senior finance positions of increasing responsibility at Dell Inc., a provider of information technology hardware, software and service solutions.

Leonetti is currently a board member of Junior Achievement of Chicago.

Leonetti succeeds Charles E. Golden who has reached the Board's mandatory retirement age.

"We'd like to thank Charlie for his 12 years of service on the Board," said Arnold. "His contributions to Eaton during this time have helped create the company we have today and will certainly be felt for years to come."

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 99,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

