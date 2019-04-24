Whale Cloud Expands Market Strategy to Russia and CIS Region for Digital Telco Transformation

MOSCOW, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale Cloud Technology Co., Ltd. (Whale Cloud), the global leader in digital transformation, announced its strategies in the Russian & CIS markets to help local carriers transform towards digital telcos at the telecom summit "Digital transformation of the telecom industry: 2024 strategy" held during Russian Annual Communication Exhibition (SVIAZ-EXPOCOMM 2019).

David Dzneladze, CMO of Whale Cloud CIS Region, explained how Whale Cloud could help telecom carriers in their digital transformation process. "We've been providing telecom operators with the telco IT solutions, such as BSS and OSS, in CIS countries and globally in the past decade. Now our collaboration with the Internet giant Alibaba allows us to strengthen our capabilities in AI, big data and cloud computing", said David, "The synergy of new technologies enables us to better offer Russian and CIS markets platform-based solutions which will help ensure telcos' sustainable growth and develop new business stream while reducing capital and operating costs."

Whale Cloud has launched the industry digital transformation approach, namely Digital Telco Maturity Map (DTMM) during the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, aimed at helping global telecom operators make in-depth evaluation of their digital maturity level and prioritize the investments to improve their operational efficiency, customer experience and innovate beyond telecom business scope in the digital era.

"We believe this digital transformation approach will be helpful for Russian telcos to plan their transformation approaches and roadmap", commented Mr. Fu Jianjun, CMO of Whale Cloud International.

As the subsidiary of Alibaba Group, Whale Cloud has the obligation of introducing Alibaba's new business models, transformation practices to vast vertical industries, like retail, agriculture and education with digital technologies of IoT, cloud computing, AI and data analytics.

"We are in a good position to help Russian telcos and government accelerate in the digital transformation journey. We see huge potential in this market, and we are ready to grow with Russian customers and partners", said David Dzneladze.

