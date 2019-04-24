The global computing device operating system market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005645/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global computing device operating system market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Several countries are focusing on developing smart cities to efficiently manage their assets and resources. This will lead to an increase in the demand for connected systems and IoT devices. The data collected from IoT devices in smart cities will increase the need for servers to store and manage data. This in turn, will increase the demand for OS installed in connected systems, IoT devices, and servers. Therefore, the rising investments in smart city projects will positively impact the global computing device OS market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, strategic investments and partnership by vendors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global computing device operating system market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global computing device operating systems market: Strategic investments and partnership by vendors

Several OEMs and OS developers are making strategic investments and alliances to acquire a larger consumer base enabling their OS on OEM devices. For instance, Google recently invested in KaiOS Technologies, a feature-phone OS. This enabled Google to integrate its services such as Search, Maps, YouTube, and Google Assistant into KaiOS devices. Google also partnered with Huawei Technologies in 2018 to provide Android Messages and RCS messaging for Huawei Technologies' smartphones that run on Android OS. The increase in many such strategic partnerships and investments will accelerate the deployment of OS across devices. This is expected to fuel the growth of the global computing device operating system market over the forecast period.

"Most of the demand for computing device operating systems comes from the use of smartphones. Countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines are generating significant demand for smartphones in the APAC region. To meet this demand, many leading smartphone manufacturers are establishing their manufacturing plants in the APAC region. North America is home for major mobile computing OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Google. The region is also witnessing high investments in the deployment of 5G network infrastructure to support the increasing mobile data traffic. All these factors will collectively contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period," says an analyst at Technavio.

Global computing device operating system market: Segmentation analysis

This market report segments the global computing device operating system market by type (mobile OS, client OS, and server OS) and geography (APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. The dominance of APAC can be attributed to the presence of a high number of computing device OEMs, which are the major buyers of mobile OS and client OS. Additionally, the increasing demand for smartphones in the APAC region is also contributing to market growth.

Looking for more information on this market? Request for a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005645/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com