Perisson Petroleum Corporation: Perisson Announces Grant of Options, Change of Auditor and Application for Management Cease Trade Order

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Perisson Petroleum Corporation ("Perisson" or the "Company") (TSXV: POG) is pleased to announce the grant of 10,000,000 stock options to the company's chief financial officer Mr. Brad Perry that were issued pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. Mr. Perry is also a director of the Company. The options vest over a 3 year period, are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share and expire in April 2024. The shares issuable upon exercise of the options may not be traded for 4 months and one day from the date of grant.

The Company also announces that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants (the "Former Auditor") to Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Accountants (the "Successor Auditor"). On March 28, 2019, the Former Auditor resigned as auditor of the Company and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective April 15, 2019 until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations, unresolved issues or disagreements with the Former Auditor and there were no reportable events between the Company and the Former Auditor. Pursuant to National Instrument 51- 102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the letter from the Former Auditor and the letter from the Successor Auditor have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and board of directors and has been filed on SEDAR accordingly.

The Corporation also announces that it has made an application to the Alberta Securities Commission to approve a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"), which, if granted, will prohibit trading in securities of the Corporation by certain insiders of the Corporation, whether direct or indirect. The Corporation is unable to file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the April 30, 2019 filing deadline (the "Filing Deadline").

The Corporation's failure to file its Required Filings by the Filing Deadline is due to the unexpected resignation of its former auditor, which required the Corporation to seek a new auditor for completion of its Required Filings. The Corporation has engaged Manning Elliott LLP's as its new auditor but due to the unexpected resignation of its prior auditor, the completion of its Required Filings will not be possible prior to the April 30, 2019 filing deadline.

The Corporation anticipates that it will be a position to remedy the default by filing the Required Filings on or before May 29, 2019. The MCTO will be in effect until the Required Filings are filed.

The Corporation intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in sections 4.3 and 4.4 of NP 12-203 so long as the Required Filings are outstanding.

