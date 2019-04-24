The global nephrology and urology devices market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the emergence of innovative technologies. The global nephrology and urology devices market is witnessing an increasing trend of technological advances and these advances have helped to improve the efficiency and outcomes of various nephrology and urology procedures. In the last two decades, technological advances have helped to develop HD devices capable of very precisely controlling the dialysis dose, patient's core temperature, circulating plasma volume, plasma sodium, ultrafiltration, and producing unlimited volumes of ultrapure dialysate. The latest HD systems incorporate various advanced features such as IT connectivity. Technological advances have also helped to develop user-friendly, lightweight, at-home HD machines with connectivity features for remote monitoring of patients, which can provide real-time monitoring of the patient.

As per Technavio, the rising demand for home dialysis treatment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global nephrology and urology devices market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global nephrology and urology devices market: Rising demand for home dialysis treatment

An increasing number of patients undergoing RRT prefer home-care dialysis treatments over in-center dialysis treatments. Technological advances have led to the development of peritoneal devices that allow PD to be performed at home effectively and at affordable costs. A significant proportion of patients are also opting for home HD over in-center treatments owing to various advantages. In comparison to in-center HD, home HD is associated with greater control and freedom, improved survival, and increased patient engagement. Home HD allows freedom from specific time constraints and will enables patients to undergo additional dialysis sessions with ease. The more frequent dialysis sessions can lead to better clinical outcomes such as reduced risk of cardiovascular morbidity, improvement in regulation of blood pressure and phosphorus, and better therapy tolerance. Thus, such advantages are expected to boost the growth of the overall global market.

"Apart from the rising demand for home dialysis treatment, other factors such as the increasing demand for minimally invasive urology surgeries, and the increasing demand for ureteroscopic lithotripsy are expected to drive the growth of the nephrology and urology devices market in the coming years," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global nephrology and urology devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global nephrology and urology devices market by product (Renal dialysis devices, UI devices, Urolithiasis devices, BPH devices, other devices) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. However, during the forecast period, Asia is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to vendors increasing their focus on expanding in this region due to the presence of a large and untapped markets.

