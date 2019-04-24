The global espresso coffee market is expected to post a CAGR close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005799/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global espresso coffee market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of new product launches by vendors. Successful new product launches help increase the revenue flow for vendors. For instance, in January 2018, Starbucks Coffee launched Starbucks Blonde Espresso in the US market. The product was the first new espresso launched by the company in the last 43 years. The company also claims that the new product has a mild and smooth taste as compared to other espressos. Thus, the increasing number of new product launches will have a positive impact on the global espresso coffee market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of espresso-based cocktails will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global espresso coffee market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global espresso coffee market: Growing popularity of espresso-based cocktails

The increasing popularity of espresso-based cocktails is one of the positive trends influencing the global espresso coffee market. Bars and pubs in the US are introducing espresso-based cocktails using products such as espresso martini cocktail mixer, which is made from Arabica cold brew coffee, coffee extract, and vanilla. Such products help pubs and bars serve cocktails without the need for coffee brewing equipment. Another product launched in the market was an espresso style martini ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail. This RTD can feature a nitrogen widget that forces bubbles to the surface as soon as the can is opened to form a distinctive creamy foam of the classic cocktail. Therefore, the launch of such innovative cocktails is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

"Another key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing popularity of espresso among millennials. Vendors are offering new flavored espresso drinks and tonics to target the millennial population. Thus, the increasing popularity of espresso among millennials will support the growth of the global espresso coffee market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global espresso coffee market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global espresso coffee market by end-user (homes and offices and coffee shops and others) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the South American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increased demand for premium espresso coffee in the country.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005799/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com