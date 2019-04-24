Q1 revenues of €358.1 million, up 9.5% and up 11.4% on a like-for-like basis Strong growth maintained in international revenues to €190.4 million, up 10.5% and up 14.2% on a like-for-like basis Healthy quarterly performance in France, with revenues up 8.3% to €167.7 million



ID Logistics (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL) (Paris:IDL), one of the European leaders in contract logistics, has reported first-quarter 2019 revenues of €358.1 million, up 9.5% or up 11.4% on a like-for-like basis.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: "Trends in the first quarter of 2019 were in line with those we saw in late 2018 - solid momentum in our international business and a strong performance in France. The beginning of the year was also marked by the win of new tenders in both historical sectors and new areas of expertise, enabling the group to broaden its range of services and its customer portfolio".

Revenues

(€ m) 2019 2018 % change % like-for-like

change First quarter France 167.7 154.8 +8.3% +8.3% International 190.4 172.3 +10.5% +14.2% Total 358.1 327.1 +9.5% +11.4%

STRONG BUSINESS TRENDS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019

ID Logistics' organic growth continued into the first quarter of 2019, with its revenues growing to €358.1 million an increase of 9.5% or 11.4% on a like-for-like basis. All its markets contributed to this highly positive performance, although trends in international markets were stronger than those in France.

In France, ID Logistics posted encouraging first-quarter revenues up 8.3% at €167.7 million. At this stage of the year, growth is mainly driven by contracts that started up in 2018.

In International markets, first-quarter revenues also posted a significant increase of 10.5% to €190.4 million, up 14.2% on a like-for-like basis. The contribution from the new contracts that started up in 2018 and 2019 and the broadly positive price and volume effects offset the vast majority of the currency headwinds. The performance in international market is mostly driven by Spain, Germany and Russia.

NEW CONTRACTS

During the first quarter of 2019, ID Logistics was able to continue its commercial expansion and responded to various competitive tenders. For example, the Group won or started up the following new contracts in the first quarter of 2019:

In France, brewing group Heineken selected ID Logistics to run its new 25,000 sq. m. facility in Miramas as part of its new logistics organisation. This site will be mainly supplied by the Marseille brewery and will be able to prepare and ship orders for all Heineken's French customers..

In Russia, ID Logistics continued its development with Auchan, opening a third project in Moscow. This new 85,000 sq. m. warehouse is fitted with a four-level mezzanine and a rack system that can handle 17,000 SKUs. This new site will distribute non-food products to 111 Auchan stores in Moscow and the surrounding region.

In Spain, ID Logistics has started up a new 21,000 sq. m. facility for Makro (Metro group) in Getafe (Madrid). The multi-temperature facility for fresh products will make deliveries to Makro's hypermarket and foodservice customers (hotels, restaurants and bars).

OUTLOOK

With its extensive geographical coverage and highly respected expertise in contract logistics, ID Logistics, which has established leadership in the e-commerce segment, intends to maintain its growth momentum in 2019.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,410 million in 2018. ID Logistics has more than 300 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 20,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

Appendix

Like-for-like change

Changes in revenue on a like-for-like basis reflect ID Logistics' organic performance excluding the impact of:

acquisitions and disposals: the revenue contribution of companies acquired during the period is excluded from the same period, and the revenue contribution made by companies sold during the previous period is also excluded from that period

changes in the applicable accounting principles

changes in exchange rates by calculating the revenues in the various periods based on identical exchange rates, so that the reported figures for the previous period are translated using the exchange rates for the current period

Reconciliation of reported revenues to revenues on a like-for-like basis

(€ m) 2018 Effects of

acquisitions

and disposals Effects of

exchange rate

fluctuations Effects of

adoption of

IAS 29* like-for-like

change 2019 1st quarter 327.1 None -1.8% -0.1% +11.4% 358.1

*Accounting treatment for hyperinflationary in Argentina

