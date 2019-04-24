Regulatory News:

At its meeting of April 24, 2019, the Board of Directors of Carrefour (Paris:CA), on the recommendation of its Nominations Committee, decided:

to propose the renewal of the Director's mandates of Flavia Buarque de Almeida, Thierry Breton, Abilio Diniz and Charles Edelstenne;

to co-opt Alexandre Arnault to replace Bernard Arnault, who resigned on April 15, 2019 for the remainder of Mr. Bernard Arnault's term of office, i.e. until the end of the General Meeting called to vote on the accounts for the 2019 financial year.

These proposals to renew mandates and this cooptation will be submitted to the next General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 14, 2019.

Alexandre Bompard, Chairman of the Board of Carrefour Group, declared: "The Board of Directors has decided to submit several renewals of Directors and a Board co-optation to the General Meeting of Shareholders on June 14th. I would like to express deep thanks to Bernard Arnault for the eminent role he has played on the Board since 2008 and his support for the Group's transformation. I am delighted that Alexandre Arnault will join the Board. His technology and e-commerce skills will make a positive contribution to Carrefour's strategy. His joining the Board confirms the commitment of the Arnault family to the Group. I am also pleased with the renewal of Mrs Flavia Buarque de Almeida and Messrs. Thierry Breton, Abilio Diniz and Charles Edelstenne, who will continue to bring their valuable experience to the Board. Finally, the co-optation of Mrs. Claudia Almeida e Silva, decided in January, will also be submitted to the next General Assembly. Our Board of Directors oversees the implementation of the Carrefour 2022 plan and is determined to ensure that the Group's transformation progresses rapidly.

Biography:

Alexandre Arnault heads RIMOWA since January 2017, after initiating and leading its acquisition by LVMH Group. His professional career began in the United States in strategic consulting, at McKinsey Company, then in private equity at KKR in New York. He then joined LVMH Group and Groupe Arnault, the family-owned investment holding company, to focus on innovation in the technology sector. In this capacity, Alexandre Arnault participated in the definition and implementation of a strategy to respond to the challenges of the development of e-commerce in the high-quality products sector. He has also participated in the realization and supervision of numerous investments in technology companies in the United States and Europe.

Alexandre Arnault graduated from École Telecom ParisTech and holds a master's degree from École Polytechnique.

